Habimana Handpicks Rwanda Squad for CECAFA U15

Sosthene Habimana, the newly appointed head coach of Rwanda U15, has named a 23-man squad for CECAFA U15, which will be held at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) technical centre in Njeru, Uganda, from November 4 to 18.

The current Musanze head coach will be looking to lead the team to hit the ground running, with the team’s training camp commencing on Monday, October 23.

CECAFA U15 previously took place in 2019 in Asmara, Eritrea, where Uganda claimed the championship after beating Kenya in the finals. Rwanda grabbed a third-place finish in this edition after defeating Burundi 4-2 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in normal time.

“We’re excited that the youngsters will have yet another platform to engage at an international level and this will help them prepare ahead of the U-17 AFCON qualifiers to be staged next year,” Auka Gecheo, the Executive Director of Council of East and Central African Football Association (CECAFA), noted.

According to CECAFA Competitions Director Yussuf Mossi, only players aged between 11 and 15 years will be eligible to feature in this competition.

Rwanda U15 squad list:

Goalkeepers: Jean de Dieu (Ambassadors), Arsene Mugisha (Spring Hope), Arafa Nsengumuremyi (Mahembe), Cedrick Mutangwa (The Winners).

Defenders: Isiaka Akonkwa Cyuzuzo (Spring Hope), Moustakim Ukwibishaka (The Winners), Jean Christophe (The Winners), Buhari Mutabazi (Nilisalike AC), Angelo Ndahimana (Ushindi).

Midfielders: Patrick Gisubizo (Umuri Foundation), Nelson Irumva (Rwinkwavu), Eric Hagenimana (Nilisalike AC), Elie Ishimwe (Tsindawe Batsinde), Olivier Babizerimana (The Winners), Taufick Manzi (Kefa), Reine Uwineza (Amigo), Fred Ishimwe (Intare), Jean de Dieu Mugisha (Mahembe), Celestin Nshimiyimana Celestin (The Winners).

Forwards: Lamar Akibal Ntwali (Intare), Gilbert Tuyishimire (Amigo), Patrick Iradukunda, Abduladhim Hategekimana (Tiger AC).