Nigeria’s Joeboy Set for Kigali Concert

Nigerian artist Joeboy, real names Joseph Ankifewa Donus is set to thrill Kigali come 28th December at Jazz Junction courtesy of RG Consult.

Jazz Junction is famous for putting on smiles on faces of music lovers every end of the month and always it gives them chance to choose their favorite musician through voting via twitter.

Three musicians Innos B (DRC), Stella Mwangi (Kenya) and Joeboy from Nigeria were put on display for partygoers to choose who to entertain them through voting via twitter and Joeboy won the race as most wanted in Kigali.

The “Baby” hit maker will perform alongside local artists although they haven’t revealed their names out yet.

Joeboy was discovered by Ghanaian sensational singer Mr. Eazi through Empawa Africa Program which he launched in November last year with the aim of empowering 100 African Musicians.

Joeboy was the first recipient of Mr. Eazi’s $300,000 Empawa100 fund, He is the initiatives’ most visible star, nabbing over 21 million views on the visuals for “Baby”.

Through Jazz Junction, Rwandans have enjoyed live music from music icons like M’bilia Bel and manymore.

Joeboy’s hit songs like Beginning, Don’t call me back, All for you and Baby are regularly played in local hangouts.