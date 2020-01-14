Rwanda, Israel Partner In Border Protection

In a bid to increase border protection, Rwanda and the State of Israel have organized a joint workshop that will take place in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

The workshop, which will take place tomorrow at Kigali Convention Center, will be graced by Defence Minister Maj Gen Albert Murasira and Israel Ambassador to Rwanda Ron Adam.

As part of increasing its cooperation with Rwanda, Israel opened its Embassy in Rwanda in April last year, which is Israel’s 11th Embassy in Africa – a move that fulfilled Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to the Rwandan government in 2017.

The opening of the embassy and Rwanda’s opening of its embassy in Tel Aviv in 2015, reflects the continued strengthening of relations between the two countries and enabling the expansion of cooperation in many fields, including education, women’s empowerment, science and technology, innovation and agriculture, among others.

Israel, Rwanda Police Institutions to cooperate

Meanwhile, the delegation from Israel, led by the Ambassador of Israel in Rwanda, Ron Adam, paid a courtesy call to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIGP Félix Namuhoranye, where they discussed cooperation between Police institutions of the two countries.