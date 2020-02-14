IT’S Valentine’s Day and Zouk Legends Kassav are Here

If you are a zouk lover and reserved a special gift for your lover,Caribbean legendary zouk band Kassav are in the country to fulfill your valentine’s Day evening. They are already in the country.

The Guadeloupe-based group arrived in Rwanda’s capital Kigali last night to prepare for a show on Valentine’s Day featuring Rwanda’s talented singer Christopher Muneza famous for love songs.

On arrival in the country last night, Caribbean legendary zouk band praise Rwandans for their hospitality, especially during a Meet and Greet function at Radisson Blu and Convention Center where the show will take place this evening. The show will also coincide with the group’s 40th anniversary.

Despite looking tired at the meet and greet function, the group could not hide their smiles while mingling with Rwandans.

“We really missed Rwanda and its hospitality is the best, I mean you cannot miss home when you are in a country surrounded by people who treat you like one of them,” said Kassav’s Jocelyne Beroard – the group’s only female vocalist.

This is the second time of the group is performing. The group previously performed at different Fespand festivals.

In the 1980s, they boosted Caribbean music by recording in the newly-developed purely digital format available in Paris at the time and hence became the leading band to emerge from the formative years of Zouk.

The band gave the genre a pan-Caribbean touch by taking elements from Haitian kompa, Dominica Cadence-lypso, Dominican merengue, Nuevo Rican salsa, Trinidadian calypso, Republic of Cameroon’s music Makossa and the result became world-famous. The band gained great popularity by performing in different countries around the world.