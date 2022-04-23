Miss Naomi Could Be in Love

Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomi Nishimwe could be in love with a dreadlocked dude called Micheal Tesfay.

This comes following Naomi’s Instagram wall where she posted a picture with Micheal followed by love emoji. It quickly raised eyebrows among her followers who quickly started connecting the dots.

The two were first seen together at Miss Rwanda 2022 grand finale and through the whole event, they were whispering sweet nothings until the show ended.

Naomi is known for not sharing her private life to public, but it seems her love to Micheal is super-duper.

Micheal Tesfay is a master’s degree holder from Edinburgh University, UK in medical related field.

He has been in the country since 2018, and he apparently did internship at University of Rwanda.

Rumors has it that the two have been together for sometime, living a low key life from media and public eye.

Despite appearing together in various places and sharing love messages on social media, Miss Naomi has not yet confirmed the relationship publicly.