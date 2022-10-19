CAN U-23 Qulifiers: Rwanda Into the Final Preps

With only three days left until the match day, Rwanda national team U23 continues final preparations ahead of upcoming U23 Africa cup of nations qualifiers round two game against Mali national team scheduled for 22nd October at Huye international stadium.

Rwanda national team’s head coach Yves Rwasamanzi holds a squad of 27 local players and one international defender Dlyan Maes from Alki Oroklini football club in Cyprus. The other is Glen Habimana who plays in Luxembourg but he has not yet arrived.

Rwanda will be crushing against Mali as they fight for the second win after eliminating Libya U23 by 4-4 in aggregate and thanks for to away goal.

Alou Badra Diallo Mali U23 head coach, yesterday released a squad of 23 players to play against Rwanda and has already played two friendly games before boarding to Rwanda.

Another side, today national team’s players and stuff paid a visit to a Mukura Victory Sports and had fun with a granny named Mukanemeye Madeleine.