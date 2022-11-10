Musabyimana, New Local Gov’t Minister As Gatabazi Is Dropped

Jean Claude Musabyimana has been appointed new Minister of Local Government replacing Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi, who has served the office since 2021.

“Today, 10th November 2022, His Excellency the President has appointed Mr. Jean Claude Musabyimana, Minister of Local Government,” the communique from the Office of the Prime Minister said today.

In 2017-2018, Musabyimana was appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands and Forestry(MINILAF) and earlier on, between 2016-2017, he served as Governor of Northern Province.

Between 2015-2016, he was Mayor of Musanze District Northern Province, a place hold after raising from the position of deputy mayor in charge of economic development in the same district in 2014-2015.

Earlier on, he held several positions at MINAGRI including Member of Task Force of Irrigation and Mechanization in Charge of National Irrigation Programs; and Coordinator of Government Funded Irrigation Project (GFI).

He holds a Master’s degree in Agriculture Hydrology from the University of Agronomic Sciences and Biological Engineering in Gembloux, Belgium and BSc in Agriculture Sciences from former National University of Rwanda.