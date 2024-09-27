Rayon Sports WFC Crowned 2024-2025 FERWAFA Super Cup Winners

Rayon Sports Women’s Football Club claimed the 2024-2025 FERWAFA Super Cup title after defeating AS Kigali Women’s Football Club 5-2.

The game, which preceded the upcoming national championship, was played on Thursday, September 26th, at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

Rayon Sports Women Football Club beat As Kigali WFC thanks to Mary Chavinda Gibi, Rachael Muema, Khadidja, and Jeannine Mukandayisenga goals. Having won the national league last season, Rayon Sports WFC is back in business lifting the Super Cup over their rivals AS Kigali WFC, proving that their championship-winning form has not diminished.

From the start, Rayon Sports WFC played with intensity, applying high pressing tactics as they sought to break the deadlock early and ease the pressure from their opponents.

Their efforts paid off in the 10th minute, when AS Kigali defender Sifa Nibagwire’s mistake allowed Mary Chavinda to score, giving Rayon Sports an early 1-0 lead.

Despite falling behind, AS Kigali WFC didn’t back down. They continued to push for an equalizer and were rewarded in the 34th minute when Iradukunda Calixte scored from a corner, leveling the match at 1-1.

AS Kigali’s momentum grew, and just four minutes later, Nguema Odette scored again, putting AS Kigali ahead 2-1 as they went into halftime with the lead.

Rayon Sports came out for the second half with renewed willpower. In the 62nd minute, Mary Chavinda struck again, equalizing with a goal created by Mukeshimana Dorothée’s hard work.

With the support of the crowd behind them, Rayon Sports continued to press forward. In the 72nd minute, Rachael Muema Otola scored the third goal, putting the Blues back in the lead.

Rayon Sports continued their domination, with captain Mukeshimana Dorothée adding another goal before Jeannine Mukandayisenga sealed the victory by scoring the fifth goal in the second minute of added time.

With their 5-2 win in the 2024-2025 FERWAFA Super Cup, Rayon Sports WFC pocketed 5 million Rwandan francs, while AS Kigali took home 3 million.