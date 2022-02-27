Miss Rwanda 2022: Twenty Girls Win Ticket to Boot Camp

Twenty girls have been selected to enter the final round of Rwanda’s lucrative beauty contest in which one winner will be crowded as Miss Rwanda 2022.

The 20 finalists were selected out of 71 girls who managed to beat other contestants at the district and provincial levels to reach the national level.

Finalists will undergo a boot camp training for one month and later battle for the Miss Rwanda crown.

Meet contestant Muringa Jessica, our Top 20 Miss Rwanda 2022 finalist. The 19 year old is a high school graduate representing Rwanda West. Her project will focus on fighting stunting, particularly among kids born to teenage mothers.

This year’s Miss Rwanda is the first of its kind in which three candidates with physical disability have participated in the contest.

With this, the contest also brought on board Fidèle Irizabimbuto, a sign language interpreter among the five- person team of judges.

This year, the age limit of below 23 years was scrapped allowing more grown up ladies to try their luck at winning the contest that has been stepped up with lucrative Grande prizes from corporate companies including a brand new car.