Masamba Lights Up Maine, USA

Gakondo music veteran Intore Masamba treated Rwandan community living in Portland Maine, USA over the weekend with traditional music.

The show took place on Saturday and it was a full house of joy as revelers danced most of Masamba’s songs during his epic show.

The singer travelled to USA last month for a music business and he has since graced shows organized by Rwandans living in cities like Dallas, Texas, Portland Maine and others.

The show was organized by a Rwandan deejay Innox, based in Maine under his company Innox entertainment.

‘we are planning to stage atleast two concerts every year, whereby Rwandan living in American would be able to mingle with their favorite Rwandan stars’ says dejay Innox, the organizer and head of Innox entertainment.

Innox entertainment helped to connect singer The Ben and Diamond Platnumz to work on their song ‘Why’.